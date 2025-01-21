JEE Main 2025: Session 1 set to begin tomorrow. Candidates should know this!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 starting on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.



Exam dates

- Paper 1 (Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/Bachelor of Technology (BTech)): January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025

- Paper 2 (Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)/Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)): January 30, 2025



This exam is a crucial step for candidates seeking admission to Engineering ((BE)/Bachelor of Technology (BTech)) and Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) courses in premier institutes across India.



Exam timings

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): Two shifts

- Morning Shift: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

- Afternoon Shift: 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm



Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): One shift

- Afternoon Shift: 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm



Key guidelines for candidates



Reporting time

Candidates must report to the exam centre two hours before the exam starts. Late arrivals due to circumstances like traffic jams or train delays may result in missing out on important announcements.



Seating

Candidates should immediately occupy their allotted seats upon entering the exam hall. Sitting in the wrong seat may lead to disqualification.



Admit card verification

A printed copy of the JEE Main Admit Card is mandatory. It should be downloaded from the NTA website and presented along with a valid photo ID for entry into the exam hall.



Identity verification

The exam centre staff will verify the candidates’ identities. Ensure that all documents are original, valid, and have not expired.



Question paper verification

Before starting the exam, candidates should verify that the subject on the computer screen matches the one indicated on their admit card. If there are any discrepancies, they should report them to the invigilator immediately.



Assistance during the exam

In case of technical issues, emergencies, or other queries, candidates can approach the invigilator or Centre Superintendent for assistance.



Documents to carry

Candidates must bring the following documents, as failure to present them will result in disqualification:



- JEE Main 2025 Admit Card (printed copy) with a self-declaration form (downloaded and filled from the NTA website)



- One passport-size photograph (same as the one uploaded during the application process) for the attendance sheet.



- Valid photo ID proof, such as:

- Aadhaar Card / eAadhaar

- PAN Card

- Passport

- Voter ID

- Driving License

- School ID or Class XII Board Admit Card

- Bank passbook with photograph

- Ration card with photograph



- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate (if applicable): For candidates claiming PwD/ Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) relaxation, a valid certificate issued by an authorised medical officer must be carried.



- A simple transparent ballpoint pen.



Admit card availability

The NTA has released the admit cards for the first three days of the exam (January 22-24, 2025). Hall tickets for the remaining exam days (January 28-30, 2025) will be available shortly on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in



Advice for candidates

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions, prepare the necessary documents in advance, and plan their travel to the exam centre. By following these guidelines, candidates can ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience.