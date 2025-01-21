BHEL Recruitment 2025: Application to begin on February 1 for 400 vacancies

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced 400 vacancies for Engineer and Supervisor Trainee posts. Online registration will be open from February 1 to 28, 2025.



Interested candidates are instructed to visit the official website www.careers.bhel.in to apply. According to the announcement, a total of 400 positions, divided into 150 engineer trainee posts and 250 supervisor trainee posts, are vacant.

The vacancies list:

Engineer Trainee

Mechanical - 70

Electrical - 26

Civil - 35

Electronics - 10

Chemical - 3

Metallurgy - 4





Supervisor Trainees

Mechanical - 140

Electrical - 55

Electronics - 20



Eligibility

A BTech/BE (Bachelor of Technology/Bachelor of Technology) degree is required to be eligible for an engineer trainee post. A diploma in the relevant discipline is mandatory for supervisor trainee posts.

Additionally, the minimum age to apply is 18 years, and an age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Persons with Disabilities) candidates will be provided as per government rules.

Selection Process

The selection process for BHEL Recruitment 2025 will consist of multiple stages. It will begin with a computer-based test (CBT), which will assess candidates' technical knowledge and general aptitude. Those who qualify for the CBT will move on to the document verification stage, followed by a medical examination to ensure fitness for the roles, stated Money Control.