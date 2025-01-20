Maharashtra Secondary Education Board released admit cards for Class X 2025 exams

The admit cards for Maharashtra's Class X Secondary School Certificate (SCC) 2025 examinations are out. The admit cards were released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Students can obtain their hall tickets from their respective schools. Schools are prohibited from charging additional fees for printing the hall tickets. After downloading, schools are required to print the admit cards and authenticate them with the signature and stamp of the principal or headmaster, as stated by TOI.

The admit cards can be accessed under the "Paid Status Admit Card" section, but only for students whose payment status is confirmed as "Paid." Once printed, schools must verify that all candidate details, including subjects and examination centres, are correct.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Log in with the credentials such as the school's registered login ID and password to access the dashboard

Step 3: On the dashboard, locate and click on the "Paid Status Admit Card" optionStep 4: Choose the necessary exam details, such as class (SSC), year (2025), and division, from the available optionsStep 5: Ensure that the candidates' payment status is marked as "Paid," as only those students will have their admit cards available for download. Step 6: Download admit cards in PDF format

Step 7: Print the cards and they should be signed and stamped by the principal or headmaster for validation

Step 8: Distribute admit cards to students



According to the timetable, the Maharashtra SSC exams 2025 will take place in pen and paper format from February 21 to March 17, 2025. Exams for the Maharashtra SSC 2025 will be conducted in two sessions, from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Exams will commence with the language paper, stated News18.