Looking for alternatives to FMGE? Here are a few interesting paths

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2024 results were announced today, January 20. If, in case, you scored low in the most competitive medical examination, don't worry; we have a backup plan for you.

Not clearing FMGE shouldn't be considered an end to the medical journey. There are other options to be considered to continue a medical career in other countries.

Australian Medical Council (AMC) Exam

The (AMC) exam is a two-part exam that tests medical knowledge and clinical skills. The eligibility criteria for the exam are:

- Become a certified doctor in your home country or another country

- Have a relevant degree, such as MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), MD (Doctor of Medicine), or MS (Master of Science)

United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE)

The USMLE is a three-step examination for a medical licence in the United States of America (USA or US) conducted by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME). The test, which has three steps, assesses a physician's ability to apply knowledge, concepts, and principles to demonstrate fundamental patient-centred skills, which also constitute the basis of safe and effective patient care.

Eligibility criteria:

- A medical student officially enrolled in, or a graduate of, a US or Canadian medical school programme leading to the MD degree that is accredited by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), (OR)



- A medical student officially enrolled in, or a graduate of, a US medical school leading to the DO degree that is accredited by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA), (OR)

- A medical student officially enrolled in, or a graduate of, a medical school that is outside the US and Canada, listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools as meeting Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) eligibility requirements, and that meets other eligibility criteria of the ECFMG.

Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB)

The Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board test, or the PLAB test, tests doctors who are qualified abroad with the right knowledge and skills to practice medicine in the United Kingdom (UK).

While these are a few options suggested, other options are the New Zealand Registration Examination (NZREX), Canada's Qualifying Examination (MCCQE), Saudi Arabia's Medical Licensing Assessment (MLA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Assessment and the Qatar Prometric Exam.