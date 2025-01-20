KEA to start KCET registration on January 23

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will commence the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on January 23, 2025. Additionally, it has also released the full exam syllabus for all subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be held on April 16 and 17 in two shifts — from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm, News18 stated.

Interested candidates willing to pursue engineering can register for KCET 2025 by visiting the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority at kea.kar.nic.in, once the link is activated.

Steps to apply for KCET 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2025 registration link

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Fill out the KCET application form 2025

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Download and print for further reference

The last date to register is February 21. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The KCET Kannada language exam will be held on April 18, 2025, at Bengaluru, Bellary, Bidar, Belgaum, Vijayapur, and Mangaluru centres for outlying and bordering Kannadiga candidates, as stated in the report by News18.