WBPSC recruitment exam calendar 2025 is out

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the annual calendar 2025 on its official website, psc.wb.gov.in. The calendar outlines registration and exam dates for various recruitment examinations for the year 2025.



According to the schedule, the West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025, with the registrations to begin on March 7 and end on March 22, 2025. The WBCS (Executive) Preliminary Examination 2024 is slated for September 7, 2025, as stated in a report by the Times of India.





Here are a few WBPSC recruitment exam dates:



West Bengal Judicial Service Final Examination - June 23 to July 3, 2025



WBCS (Exe) etc (Pre) Examination, 2024 - September 7, 2025



Laboratory Assistant for Forensic Science Laboratory - May 5, 2025



West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination - June 29, 2025



WBPSC Recruitment Test - August 3, 10, 23, November 15 and December 13, 2025



West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2024 - September 21, 2025



WBPSC AE 2025 - October 18, 2025



WBPSC Miscellaneous 2025 - November 23, 2025



West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 - December 7, 2025



WBPSC Clerkship Examination (Part-I), 2024 - December 28, 2025