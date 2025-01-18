Maharashtra: Class X, XII Board exam results likely by May 15

The Maharashtra State Board may likely declare the results for Classes X and XII by May 15, 2025, as announced by School Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday, January 17, in Pune. This year, the exams are set to begin earlier than usual.

The Class XII exams will commence on February 11, and the Class X exams will begin on February 21. Bhuse clarified that the early start will ensure that the results are announced by the middle of May, as stated by Pune Pulse.

The minister shared this during a review meeting with the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Pune. Officials attending the meeting included Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratapsingh, State Board President Sharad Gosavi, and Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training Rahul Rekhavar. Following the meeting, Bhuse interacted with the media.

In his address, Bhuse stressed the importance of increasing student enrollment in schools under local self-governments, such as district councils and municipal corporations. He also stressed the need for collective efforts from teachers, parents, and elected representatives to ensure the survival and growth of schools.

Additionally, Bhuse outlined plans to develop model schools in each taluka to improve education in the region. He also discussed implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), including introducing the CBSE pattern curriculum in state schools, beginning with Class I in the academic year 2025-26.