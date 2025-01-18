JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards to Be Released Soon – Stay Tuned!

With just days to go before the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the admit cards. As per the official brochure, the admit cards are expected to be available three days before the examinations.

The Session 1 examinations for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) are scheduled to be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025, while Paper 2 (B Arch and B Planning) will take place on January 30, 2025. These exams will be conducted at various centres across India and in 15 cities overseas. This year, the examination will be conducted in 13 languages, offering flexibility to candidates nationwide.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE can download them through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the NTA had issued exam city slips, which are already available on the same portal.

The JEE Main exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1: from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will take place in a single shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

The registration process for JEE Main 2025 commenced on October 28, 2024, and concluded on November 22, 2024.