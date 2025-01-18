Have you checked your NIOS Class XII results? Not yet? Here are the details

If you haven't checked your National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) Secondary/Class XII exam results, here we share the information which might help you do so. The NIOS released Class XII exam results on its website yesterday, January 17, as stated by the Hindustan Times.

Students who have appeared for the Class XII exams that were conducted in October/November 2024, can visit the official website at nios.ac.in to check their results.

Steps to check the NIOS Class XII results:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: A new page appears

Step 4: Log in with credentials such as enrollment number

Step 5: Check the results

Step 6: Download for future reference

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), previously called the National Open School (NOS), was founded in November 1989 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, in line with the 1986 National Policy on Education.

NIOS offers a variety of vocational, life enrichment, and community-focused courses, in addition to general and academic programmes at the secondary and senior secondary levels. It also provides elementary-level courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE), stated by Hindustan Times.