Rajasthan: Class X and XII exams scheduled to begin from March 6

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the dates for the Class X and XII Board examinations for 2025. Both exams are set to start on March 6, 2025, stated India Today. Students can access the complete timetable on the RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to download the date sheet for Rajasthan Board exams 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Class X and XII timetable

Step 3: Detailed timetable will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the timetable for future reference



The State Level High Powered Examination Committee, chaired by Education Minister Madan Dilawar, has taken measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. With regard to this, instructions have been issued to maintain a proper distribution of question papers and to ensure a timely entry of students into examination halls.

The police administration has been directed to enhance security at all examination centres. Additionally, the board has mandated essential facilities such as drinking water, sanitation, and electricity at all centres. These provisions aim to provide a conducive environment for students during the exams, stated India Today.

Further, the students are instructed to stay updated by visiting the RBSE website regularly and begin preparations based on the released schedule.