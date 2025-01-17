Telangana: EAMCET 2025 timetable released; check the dates

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the timetable for the state's 2025 common entrance exams, which include the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG EAMCET).

These exams, used to determine entrance to various professional schools, will be conducted online between April and June 2025. In due course, the respective conveners will provide additional information about qualifying criteria, registration fees, and application procedures.

The TG EAMCET 2025 for agriculture and medicine is set on April 29 and 30, while the engineering stream will take place from May 2 to 5.

The TG ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) for second-year lateral entrance into BE (Bachelor of Education), BTech (Bachelor of Technology), and BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) is scheduled on May 12, with the TG EdCET (Education Common Entrance Test) for BEd admissions slated for June 1.

Other examination dates include:

TG LAWCET (Law Common Entrance Test) and TG PGLCET (Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test): June 6

TG ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test): June 8 and 9

TG PECET (Physical Education Common Entrance Test): June 11 to 14

TG PGECET (Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test): June 16 to 19

The detailed notifications for each test, including the application process and other data, will be posted soon, allowing candidates to prepare accordingly.