BSEB released admit cards for Class XII final exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for the Class XII or the intermediate final examinations on the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. As per the tentative calendar, the board was expected to release the BSEB Class XII admit card on January 21. However, the board went ahead and released it on January 15.

The board has asked heads of schools to log in with their user IDs and passwords to download the admit cards. Following this, school heads will sign and stamp the admit cards and give them to the students.

Notably, students cannot download their admit cards directly from the website. They need to visit their schools to collect the documents.

Exam dates

Bihar board Class XII Practical exams are being conducted from January 10 to 20. Class X practical exams and internal assessments are scheduled for January 21 and 23. Additionally, Bihar board inter-theory examinations are scheduled for February 1 to 15, and the matric final examinations are scheduled for February 17 to 25.

Both Class X and XII theory exams will be held in two shifts, starting at 9.30 am and 2 pm. Moreover, students will get 15 minutes as the cool-off time before answering the questions, stated the Hindustan Times.