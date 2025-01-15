Last day to apply for Rajasthan's TET registration is today. Hurry now!

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will close the application window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 today, January 15, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and fill in their application forms.



As reported by The Telegraph, REET 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. Additionally, the primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.



REET 2025 will be held for two levels. While REET level 1 is conducted for awarding eligibility certificates for candidates desirous of teaching Classes I to V, REET level 2 is held for determining the eligibility to recruit teachers for Classes VI to VIII.



Candidates applying for either one of the levels will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 550 and those sitting for both papers will have to pay Rs 750.

In other news, recently, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the Senior Teacher recruitment exam under the Sanskrit Education Department on December 28, 29, 30, and 31. There will be two shifts from December 28 to 30 and one on December 31.