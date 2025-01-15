JKSSB: Jammu & Kashmir Police Constable results 2025 announced

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially released the JK Police Constable Result 2025. Those aspirants who appeared for the written examination can now access their results on the official website, jkssb.nic.in.



Steps to check JK Police Constable Results 2024:Step 1: Visit the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select "Quick Links" section Step 3: Select the results tab

Step 4: Locate and select JK Police Constable Result 2024 link

Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download for further reference



To recall, the JK Police Constable written examination was conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024. It was held at designated examination centres' across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth participation for all candidates, reported Moneycontrol.



The exam was administered offline in an OMR-based format. With 100 multiple-choice questions, the test evaluated candidates on general knowledge, aptitude, and job-specific skills necessary for the constable role.

According to the report by Moneycontrol, each correct answer was awarded one mark, while incorrect responses incurred a penalty of 0.25 marks due to negative marking. Candidates had a total of two hours to complete the exam, which was conducted in English.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to subsequent rounds, bringing them one step closer to their goal of serving as police constables in Jammu and Kashmir.