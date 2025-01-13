SC to hear two separate petitions of CNLUs against CLAT 2025 result on January 15

On January 15, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear pleas of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) seeking a transfer of pleas against the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 results from various high courts to the Supreme Court.



According to the court's official website, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar listed two separate petitions of the CNLUs relating to the CLAT 2025 results for an authoritative pronouncement and to avoid any multiplicity of litigations filed by candidates in various high courts, as stated by PTI.

The CNLUs filed the plea through advocate Pritha Srikumar Iyer.



An aspirant recently informed a Delhi High Court division bench that several petitions were pending in different high courts and that the transfer pleas would be moved before the top court. The high court then posted the pleas, filed against the order of a single-judge bench, for hearing on January 30.



On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court single judge directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over errors in the answer key. The single judge's verdict, which came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant, ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.



Answer key challenged

The plea challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, 2024, while seeking a direction to declare correct answers to certain questions. The single judge said the errors were "demonstrably clear" and "shutting a blind eye to them" would amount to injustice.



While the aspirant challenged the single judge's order, which refused his prayer over the other two questions, the consortium moved against the single judge's decision.



On December 24, 2024, a division bench hearing the challenges refused to pass any interim order after prima facie finding no error with the single judge's order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge's decision.



The CLAT 2025, conducted to facilitate admissions to five-year LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law) courses in NLUs, were held on December 1, and results were declared on December 7, 2024.

