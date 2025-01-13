Exams

Himachal Pradesh releases HP TET November 2024 results

According to the official notification, a total of 11,026 candidates have successfully qualified for the HP TET exam 2024
HP TET 2024 exam results out
HP TET 2024 exam results out(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
Published on

Today, January 13, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) released the results of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results by visiting the official website, hpbose.org, according to a report by The Times of India. 

Steps to check HP TET November 2024 results:
Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TET link 
Step 3: A new page appears 
Step 4: Log in with the necessary credentials, such as roll number or application number
Step 5: HP TET November 2024 results will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the results for future purposes

According to the official notification, 11,026 candidates successfully qualified for the HP TET exam 2024. The examinations for the subjects were held on November 15, 17, 24, and 26, 2024.

UGC NET

In other news, the admit cards for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for January 15 and 16, 2025, were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.


Candidates appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth. 

Himachal Pradesh
TET exams
November

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com