Himachal Pradesh releases HP TET November 2024 results

Today, January 13, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) released the results of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results by visiting the official website, hpbose.org, according to a report by The Times of India.

Steps to check HP TET November 2024 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TET link

Step 3: A new page appears

Step 4: Log in with the necessary credentials, such as roll number or application number

Step 5: HP TET November 2024 results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the results for future purposes

According to the official notification, 11,026 candidates successfully qualified for the HP TET exam 2024. The examinations for the subjects were held on November 15, 17, 24, and 26, 2024.

UGC NET

In other news, the admit cards for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for January 15 and 16, 2025, were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.



Candidates appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

