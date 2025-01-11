NIFT 2025: NTA opens correction window | Last date January 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the 2025 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam, as reported by the Times of India.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT to make necessary corrections to their application forms. The correction window will remain open until January 12, 2025.

The NIFT 2025 Stage 1 exam is scheduled for February 9, 2025, and will be held at various centres across India. The exam will be conducted in two formats: Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT), for the 2025-26 academic session.

What can be edited?

According to the official notice, candidates are permitted to modify certain details in their application, but there are restrictions on others. These fields cannot be edited — mobile number, email address, permanent or present address, signature or image upload.

Meanwhile, candidates are allowed to update these details — candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name, Class XII/equivalent qualification details, graduation and post-graduation details, date of birth, gender, category and sub-category/Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), programme selection. Additionally, candidates can also change their preferred examination states and cities.

Once the correction window closes, no further modifications will be accepted under any circumstances. If there are any additional fees to be paid due to corrections, candidates must settle them before the window closes, added TOI.

For further details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notice on the NTA website.