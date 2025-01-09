JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip to release soon! Check other important details here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 City Intimation Slip is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the second week of January 2025. However, the official release date is yet to be confirmed, Education Times reported today, Thursday, January 9.



How to access it?

Candidates can access the City Intimation Slip on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the slip, they will need to log in using their application number and password.



How to download JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip

Follow these steps to download the City Intimation Slip



Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your application number and password.

Step 3: Find the ‘JEE Main 2025 City Intimation’ tab.

Step 4: Click the tab to view your city intimation slip.

Step 5: Download the slip for future reference.



JEE Main 2025 exam dates

The JEE Main 2025 Exam for session 1 is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. The admit card for JEE Main 2025 will be released a few days prior to each candidate's scheduled exam, typically three days in advance.



Some important points to note

Candidates must bring the following to the exam centre:

- JEE Main 2025 admit card

- Passport-sized photograph

- Government-issued photo ID



Candidates are not required to be carried to the exam centre.



Other updates

- Change in section B: A public notice from the NTA dated October 17, 2025, confirmed that the optional questions in Section B have been disqualified. There will now be only five mandatory questions instead of 10 optional ones.



- City selection for foreign candidates: Foreign candidates must select at least one city in India from the four available options in Appendix-VII of the JEE Main 2025 brochure, in order of preference, as their exam centre.



For further updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website to stay well-prepared for the examination.