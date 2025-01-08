SNAP 2024 results OUT: How to check

The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test results have been released today, January 8. The SNAP 2024 results can be checked on the official website, snaptest.org.

To access and download the SNAP test 2024 results, candidates must use their SNAP 2024 ID and password.

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) administered the SNAP entrance exam across three days: December 8, December 15, and December 21.

SNAP is used to select students for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) at SIU’s various campuses. SNAP 2024 was a computer-based exam held across India.

Here’s how to download the SNAP 2024 results:

Go to the official website — snaptest.org Select the tab designated for the SNAP 2024 result Insert the SNAP 2024 ID and password in the next window Login and download the SNAP 2024 result

What next?

Following the announcement of the results, shortlisted candidates will be required to participate in a group exercise and personal contact.

An applicant will be shortlisted for the Symbiosis MBA admission process (GE-PI) based on her/his total SNAP Percentile. Candidates should consult the individual Institute's website for GE-PI information and dates.

The final merit list will be based on a SNAP score of 50 out of 60. The weightage for Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (PI) shall be 10 and 40, respectively.