Will NEET-PG 2025 be delayed? Social media is abuzz with speculations amid prolonged counselling

With the NEET-PG 2024 counselling yet to conclude, speculation is mounting over whether NEET-PG 2025, scheduled for June 15, 2025, will be held on time.
Concerns gained traction after medical influencer Dr Dhruv Chauhan took to social media platform X, hinting that another delay might be on the horizon.
“NEET PG 2025 dates might shift soon if they continue to extend the counselling for stray rounds by reducing percentile,” Dr Chauhan posted on February 27, 2025.
His statement resonated with many in the medical community, who have grown increasingly frustrated with the prolonged and unpredictable nature of the examination process.
Amid persistent delays and frequent changes to the counselling schedule, anxiety over the management of such a crucial exam is at an all-time high.
“It's 2025 and NBE still hasn't adjusted the exam timeline since COVID. I dare anyone to show me one exam outside India with such mismanagement,” a netizen responded to Chauhan's tweet.
Dr Chauhan is not alone in doubting whether NEET-PG 2025 will proceed as planned. Many candidates who have already appeared for the exam this year share their apprehensions.
The uncertainty has only deepened frustrations with NBEMS, with aspirants questioning the board's ability to handle such a high-stakes examination efficiently.
Concerns about NEET-PG scheduling are not unfounded. The 2024 edition of the exam witnessed multiple reschedulings.
Initially set for July 7, 2024, it was arbitrarily advanced to June 23. Then, in an unprecedented move, the exam was cancelled merely 10 hours before it was supposed to be conducted, leaving thousands of candidates in limbo. Eventually, the exam was held on August 11.
Now, nearly six months later, the counselling process still drags on, leaving many to wonder — will NEET-PG 2025 meet the same fate?
With no clear answers from NBEMS, candidates are left oscillating between frustration and humour, with social media flooded with memes mocking the uncertainty.
For now, the fate of NEET-PG 2025 remains uncertain.