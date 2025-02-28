Will NEET-PG 2025 be delayed? Social media is abuzz with speculations amid prolonged counselling

With the NEET-PG 2024 counselling yet to conclude, speculation is mounting over whether NEET-PG 2025, scheduled for June 15, 2025, will be held on time.

Concerns gained traction after medical influencer Dr Dhruv Chauhan took to social media platform X, hinting that another delay might be on the horizon.

“NEET PG 2025 dates might shift soon if they continue to extend the counselling for stray rounds by reducing percentile,” Dr Chauhan posted on February 27, 2025.