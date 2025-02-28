Uttar Pradesh Class X, XII Board exams: Nine cheating cases; 14 impersonating cases reported

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) detected nine cases of cheating and 14 instances of impersonation on the first day of the UP Board Class X and XII exams, held on February 24, 2025. The board examinations, conducted in two shifts, saw the participation of over 4.8 million students across subjects, including Hindi, military science, and healthcare.



A total of 5.1 million students had registered for the exams this year, stated TOI.

Cases reported

Instances of cheating were primarily reported from Farrukhabad. Around six cases were recorded during the Class X Hindi exam, as stated by TOI. Another case was flagged in Pratapgarh, while details of the remaining two cases were not disclosed.



Additionally, 14 dummy candidates were identified across different districts attempting to appear for the exams in place of registered students. Farrukhabad reported six cases, Ghazipur four, and Kannauj, Jaunpur, Firozabad, and Pratapgarh recorded one case each. These impersonators were caught during the verification process at various examination centres.



Stringent measures

Therefore, the UPMSP has reinforced stringent measures to prevent malpractices under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024. According to the act, students caught cheating will not face criminal charges, considering their future prospects. However, their answer sheets will be withheld, and their results will be determined accordingly.



The education board has intensified monitoring through CCTV surveillance, biometric verification, and flying squads to ensure transparency and prevent unfair means during the examination process. With the exams set to continue in the coming weeks, authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against any further violations.