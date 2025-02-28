TN invites fresh applications for NEET PG 2025

Tamil Nadu's Department of Medical Education is inviting fresh applications from the candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate (PG) Degree, Diploma and DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses under the government medical colleges, government quota and management quota (Including Non-Resident Indian - NRI) in self-financing medical colleges/district headquarters hospital in Tamil Nadu for PG degree, diploma and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses re-revised cut-off percentile for the academic year 2024-25



According to the Medical Dialogues, the qualifying percentile for PG degree, diploma, and DNB courses for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2024-25 has been reduced across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the official notice issued in this regard, candidates can apply online and upload all relevant documents by March 3, 2025, 5.00 pm. In the case of candidates with lower percentiles who have already applied, they need not apply again.



The revised cutoff percentile is the fifth percentile for General/EWS (General Category/Economically Weaker Section), UR-PwD (Unreserved Category-Persons with Disabilities), and SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC - Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes).The Department of Medical Education is responsible for developing medical and para-medical personnel, establishing and maintaining well-equipped teaching institutions, and ensuring state-of-the-art equipment and technology.