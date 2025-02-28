JEE Main Session 2 clashes with CBSE Class XII Board exams leaving students worried

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Session 2 is slated to take place from April 1 to April 8, creating a hurdle for Class XII students of the CBSE whose, Board exams will continue till April 4.

This overlap has left students struggling to balance both exams, reported Times Now on Friday, February 28.



Certainty regarding admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, which is expected to be released in the last week of March. Until then, Class XII students will remain uncertain whether they will be able to appear for JEE Main or will be forced to choose between the two.



CBSE board exam dates

- April 1: History

- April 2: Language paper

- April 3: Home science

- April 4: Psychology



Call for postponement

Adding to the concerns, CBSE is set to conduct the Class XII Hindi exam on March 15, which coincides with Holi celebrations in Odisha. While most states celebrate Holi on March 14, Odisha observes it on March 15.



Parents and students are urging CBSE to postpone the Hindi exam. For now, students and parents are awaiting responses from CBSE and NTA both, to offer possible solutions for these scheduling conflicts.