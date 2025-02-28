JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Application correction window closes today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 today, February 28, 2025.

The correction window, which opened on February 27, 2025, allows registered candidates to make necessary modifications to their applications by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in



Candidates can edit specific fields in their application forms, including:

- Course/paper selection

- Medium of the question paper

- State code of eligibility

- Examination cities

- Educational qualifications

- Gender

- Category

- Fee payment



However, candidates who applied exclusively for Session 2 will have limited correction options, such as updating their name, father’s name, or mother’s name.



Steps to make corrections:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link: "JEE (Main) Session - 2 (Correction Window)" on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and submit the updated application.

Step 5: Take a printout of the corrected application for future reference.



Candidates should note that this is a one-time chance, and NTA will provide no further correction opportunities. Therefore, they must review their changes carefully before submission.