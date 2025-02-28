ICAI starts registrations for CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final exams for May 2025

The registration window for the CA (Chartered Accountant) Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam for the May 2025 session is scheduled to open on March 1. Interested candidates can apply for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA May 2025 exam through the online portal of ICAI via the official e-services website, eservices.icai.org.



Candidates who wish to appear for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams will be able to apply for the ICAI CA May 2025 session till March 14. Candidates who fail to register before this deadline will have to pay a late fee to submit forms before March 17, as stated in a report by Livemint.



Steps to apply for the ICAI CA May 2025 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Log in with credentials such as user ID and password

Step 3: Select exam enrollment/exam form link

Step 4: Provide all the relevant details, like personal, academic, and communication details.

Step 5: Pay the required exam fee



The important documents required for the ICAI CA May 2025 exam:

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

CA Foundation/Inter/Final registration letter

Copies of educational documents

Category certificate for special categories and for differently abled candidates

Certificate of Service (for CA Final students) Once the registration process concludes, the ICAI will open the CA exam form correction window, which will remain open for three days. Students will be able to make changes, modify, and correct details between March 18 and 20.