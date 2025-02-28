Exams

HPSC recruitment 2025: Over 2,000 posts open for Assistant Professor | Here are details

Applications will open for more than 2,000 posts for the position of Assistant Professor and candidates can apply from March 1 to March 15 at hpsc.gov.in
The application process for Assistant Professor positions in Haryana will begin on March 1, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in from March 1 to March 15, 2025.  

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,424 Assistant Professor posts will be filled in Haryana.  

Who can apply?
Applicants must fulfil the minimum criteria to apply for the post:

- Candidates must have a master’s degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognised university or institution.  
- They must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject at the matriculation level.  
- Candidates must also possess a valid certificate from any one of the following exams: University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), State Level Eligibility Test (SLET), or State Eligibility Test (SET).  

Age limit  
- The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, and the maximum age is 42 years.  

- Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per government rules.  

Application fees
- For General category: Rs 1,000  
- For Reserved category (Haryana candidates): Rs 250  
- All female candidates: Rs 250  
- Persons with disabilities (PwD): No application fee  

Salary
- The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary between Rs 57,700 - Rs 1,82,400.  

Selection Process
1. Screening test – The first stage will be a screening test with 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).  
2. Subject knowledge test – Candidates who qualify for the screening test will appear for this exam, which consists of 150 marks.  
3. Interview – Those who clear the subject knowledge test will be called for an interview.  

Here are the steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in
Step 2:  On the homepage, find and click on the "HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Form" link.  
Step 3: Fill out the "Application form for 2024".  
Step 4: Upload the required documents as per the instructions.  
Step 5: Verify all details and complete the fee payment.  
Step 6: Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.  

