Bihar Class XII exam answer key issued | Steps to download here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Class XII Board exam answer key for the objective-type questions on the official website, biharboardonline.com. Students who appeared for the Board exams this year can visit the official website to download the official answer keys.

The answer keys are released for arts, commerce, science, and vocational courses. To download the BSEB Class XII exam answer keys, candidates can visit this link: http://objection.biharboardonline.com as well.

Steps to download BSEB Class XII board answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Class 12 Answer Key 2025" link

Step 3: Click on the link and choose the subject for which you want the answer key

Step 4: Enter credentials if required, as some answer keys may require your roll number and roll code for access

Step 5: The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Click on download

Step 7: Use the answer key to compare your responses and estimate your scores

Candidates who wish to raise challenges can do so by submitting documented evidence. The last date to submit the objections is March 5, 2025, as stated in a report by TOI.

To recall, the Class XII exams were conducted from February 1 to 15, 2025.