GATE 2025 answer key out: Here's how to download and raise objections

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 today, Thursday, February 27, reported the Business Standard.



Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the GATE 2025 response sheet and answer key on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.



How to download the GATE answer key

The GATE 2025 exams, covering 30 test papers, were conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Candidates can follow these steps to download their response sheets and answer keys:



Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2025 answer key link in the notification section.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials (enrollment ID, email, and password) and submit.

Step 4: The response sheet and question paper will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the documents for future reference.



Alternatively, candidates can also obtain their response sheets at goaps.iitr.ac.in



Answer key objection window

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key through the official website until March 1, 2025. Each objection requires a fee of Rs 500 per question. However, provisional candidates can only review their responses but are not allowed to raise objections.



GATE 2025 results date

The final GATE 2025 answer key will be released after reviewing the objections. IIT Roorkee will then announce the GATE 2025 results on March 19, 2025.



Candidates can view their results using their enrollment ID and password. Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. After this period, aspirants will need to pay Rs 500 per test paper to access their scorecards.



Exam overview

GATE is a nationwide exam that evaluates candidates' knowledge across undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and the arts and humanities.



- The exam is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

- Raw scores are used for single-session papers, while multi-session papers are normalised.

- The final GATE score is calculated based on qualifying marks and normalised scores for multi-session papers.