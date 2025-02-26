JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Server issues on last day of application; aspirants, MPs storm X demanding extension

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 registration concluded yesterday, February 25. However, numerous candidates reported difficulties in submitting their applications due to server issues on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website.

Several aspirants took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twiter), to voice their concerns. Common issues included website congestion, server malfunctions, and technical glitches during the final hours of registration.

Many candidates and their families have appealed to the NTA for an extension of the registration deadline to accommodate those affected by these technical problems.

“Yesterday was the last date for JEE Mains registration till 9 PM, but due to server issues, the site was not responding. My brother couldn't complete his form. This affects his career! Please extend the deadline or provide a solution,” one user wrote on X,