JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Server issues on last day of application; aspirants, MPs storm X demanding extension

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 registration concluded yesterday, February 25. However, numerous candidates reported difficulties in submitting their applications due to server issues on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website.
Several aspirants took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twiter), to voice their concerns. Common issues included website congestion, server malfunctions, and technical glitches during the final hours of registration.
Many candidates and their families have appealed to the NTA for an extension of the registration deadline to accommodate those affected by these technical problems.
“Yesterday was the last date for JEE Mains registration till 9 PM, but due to server issues, the site was not responding. My brother couldn't complete his form. This affects his career! Please extend the deadline or provide a solution,” one user wrote on X,
The Session 2 of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 8, 2025.
One aspirant, who had taken a drop year, also shared that they had intended to register for Session 2 after missing Session 1 due to health issues. However, technical glitches on the last day prevented them from completing their application
“I couldn’t fill out my JEE Mains 2024 application form on time, and the deadline has now passed. Is there any way I can still apply? Please help,” wrote another candidates.
The issue has also been highlighted by several leaders and politicians, who have demanded a minimum of two-day extension on behalf of the students.
Member of Parliament S Venkatesan wrote a formal letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging an extension.
“Since timeframe for application is over today at 9 pm many aspirants are not able to file their applications. I would request you to extend deadline by 2 days to help the aspirants affected due to server issues,” the letter read.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore also highlighted the matter on social media platform X.
As of now, the NTA has not released an official statement regarding the reported server issues or the possibility of extending the Session 2 registration deadline. Candidates are advised to monitor the official JEE Main website and NTA communications for any updates.