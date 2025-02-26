Bihar Class X exam 2025 concludes; over 15 lakh candidates participated

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) concluded the BSEB Matric exams on February 25, 2025, in pen-and-paper mode. According to the given information, the Bihar Board Class X exams were conducted for a total of 15 lakh, 85 thousand students at 1,677 exam centres across the state.



Steps to Bihar Board class X result 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar Board class X direct link available

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the login credentials required

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the BSEB 10th mark sheet 2025 for future reference



The BSEB Class X exams were started on February 17 with language papers and concluded on February 25 with elective subjects. The exam is conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon. According to recent reports, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced that the Bihar Board will release the results for the BSEB Class X exams in the first week of April, stated The Indian Express.



Once released, students can check their scores online at results.biharboardonline.com.



Last year stats

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.91 per cent. A total of 4,52,302 students secured the first division, 5,24,965 got second, and 3,80,732 students got third division.