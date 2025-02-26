Analysing CBSE Class X Social Science exam

On February 25, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Social Science exam for Class X. The paper was held for 80 marks, and students were allotted three hours to complete the paper.

Students who appeared for the exam found the paper “moderate in difficulty” and teachers say that the structure of the paper was “a well-organised” one, reported The Indian Express.

Analysing the paper, Pratibha Shinghal, Social Science Educator (TGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, said that the question paper for Class X was moderate in difficulty with a well-organised structure.

“It covered nearly 90 per cent of the syllabus, and no questions were beyond the prescribed curriculum. The multiple-choice questions were straightforward and easy to answer. The paper did not include high-order thinking or competency-based questions. Students who approached it with focus and a clear understanding of the questions should be able to score above 71 out of 80 without much difficulty,” Shinghal added.

Chinka Kapoor, TGT Social Studies, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said the Social Science Board exam paper featured a well-balanced mix of questions, assessing both conceptual understanding and analytical skills. “The paper was well-designed, covering a broad spectrum of topics. However, some questions were quite tricky, requiring careful interpretation and critical thinking. Overall, it was a fair and thoughtfully structured assessment,” Kapoor said.