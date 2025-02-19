Punjab and Mizoram Board exams begin today

Today, February 19, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will commence the Punjab Board Class XII exams 2025, and the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) began with the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class X exams 2025.

According to Careers360, students of the Punjab Board will appear for the home science paper whereas Mizoram Board candidates will be writing the language papers, including Mizo, alternative English, Hindi, Nepali, Bengali, and Manipuri.

As per the PSEB date sheet 2025, the class XII exams are scheduled from 11 am to 2.15 pm, and the Mizoram board exams are from 10 am to 1 pm.





PSEB exams

The Class XII exams will be held from today, February 19, to April 4, 2025, while class X exams will be held from March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025. Both exams are conducted in traditional pen-and-paper format.



Moreover, the Class VIII exam also starts on February 19 and concludes on March 7, 2025.



The board has set up 2,579 centres to conduct its annual Board examinations for Classes VIII, X, and XII, where over 8.82 lakh students are expected to appear.



A total of 3,02,189 students of Class VIII will appear for the exam, while 2,84,658 students will appear for the Class X exam and 9,877 students for Class X open exam.

A total of 2,72,105 senior secondary students will appear in the Class XII Board exam, and 13,363 students are set to appear in the Class XII open exam, stated NDTV.



MBSE HSLC

As per the exam pattern, the Mizoram Board Class X exam 2025 will be held for three hours, and the question paper will carry a total of 80 marks. A student should obtain at least 33 per cent marks in theory and practical papers each and a minimum of 33 per cent of aggregate marks along with a D grade in the internal assessment.