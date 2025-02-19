NEET SS 2025: Here's everything about tie-breaker points you need to know

The National Eligibility-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) will be administered by the National Board of Medical Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 29 and 30, 2025, for the 2024 academic year.

Following this, by April 30, 2025, the NEET SS 2024 results will be announced. However, what if two or more candidates obtain the same score? What would be the tie-breaker? In the event of candidates obtaining the same score for a particular super speciality group, the following criteria will be applied to determine inter-se merit in descending order till unique inter-se merit is determined for all such candidates:



- The candidate having greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed in a better merit position



- The candidate having fewer number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed in a better merit position



- Older candidates will be placed in a better merit position



- A candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed in a better merit position



According to the information bulletin, before the declaration of the result, any question asked in the NEET-SS examination can be challenged for technical errors, if any, with supportive medical literature, in not more than two calendar days after the conduct of the examination, that is, till April 1, 2025, stated by the Medical Dialogues.