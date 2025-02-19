BPSC examination applications to begin on February 21

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the dates for the 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The exam will be conducted from April 25, 2025, to April 30, 2025, at designated centres in Patna. According to the announcement, the application process begins on February 21.
Candidates aspiring to appear for the BPSC 70th Mains Exam can submit their applications starting February 21, 2025. This announcement was made by the Bihar Public Service Commission on X (formerly known as Twitter) today, February 19, 2025.
"Date of Integrated 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination announced.
Application process starts from 21.02.2025, examination will be conducted from 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 at examination centers located at Patna Headquarters.
Candidates can check other information regarding the exam on the official website of the commission http://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.", the post read.
The commission has also announced the schedule of the exams. According to the notice, "The Schedule of Integrated 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination The examination of compulsory subjects of Integrated 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination will be conducted from 25.04.2025 to 30.04.2025 in the examination centers located at Patna Headquarters as per the following schedule:"
Exam schedule:
April 25, 2025 -
General Hindi from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
Essay from 2 pm to 5 pm
April 26, 2025 -
General Studies Paper I from 10 am to 1 pm
April 28, 2025 -
General Studies Paper II from 10 am to 1 pm
April 29, 2025 -
One optional subject related to the Integrated Combined Competitive Examination from 10 am to 12 noon
One optional subject related to Child Development Project Officer from 2 pm to 5 pm
April 30, 2025 -
One optional subject related to Financial Administrative Officer from 10 am to 1 pm
Additionally, for detailed information regarding the exam schedule, syllabus, and other guidelines, candidates are advised to visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.