BPSC examination applications to begin on February 21

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the dates for the 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The exam will be conducted from April 25, 2025, to April 30, 2025, at designated centres in Patna. According to the announcement, the application process begins on February 21.





Candidates aspiring to appear for the BPSC 70th Mains Exam can submit their applications starting February 21, 2025. This announcement was made by the Bihar Public Service Commission on X (formerly known as Twitter) today, February 19, 2025.

"Date of Integrated 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination announced.

Application process starts from 21.02.2025, examination will be conducted from 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 at examination centers located at Patna Headquarters.

Candidates can check other information regarding the exam on the official website of the commission http://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.", the post read.