NEET-MDS 2025 online applications begin today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin with the online application for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - MDS 2025 today, February 18, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the NBEMS for detailed information on the eligibility criteria, fee structure, examination scheme, and other details.



The deadline to submit the application form for the NEET MDS 2025 is March 10, 2025. The forms can be submitted by 11.55 pm on the last date, stated NDTV.

The edit window for the payment of applications will open on March 14 and close on March 17, 2025. The examination fee for General, OBC (Other Backward Classes), and EWS (Economic Weaker Sections) category students is Rs 3,500, while that of SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) and PWD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates is Rs 2,500.



The final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will be open on March 17 and close on March 31, 2025. The admit cards will be issued on April 15, 2025.

Additionally, a demo test will be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test format at the website https://nbe.edu.in. Candidates will be able to access the demo test tentatively from April 9, 2025, onwards, stated NDTV.

NEET MDS

NBEMS will conduct the NEET-MDS 2025 exam on April 19, 2025, via a computer-based platform at various test centres across the country. The exam is held as a single-window exam for admission to MDS courses across the country. The results of the exam will be announced by May 19, 2025.