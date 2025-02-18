Bharathidasan University announces semester exam result

The semester results by the Bharathidasan University (BDU) have recently been declared. The semester results are for various courses like BA (Bachelor of Arts), BSc (Bachelor of Science), BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), MA (Master of Arts), MSc (Master of Science), MCom (Master of Commerce), and other exams.

Bharathidasan University Result 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal of the university: bdu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bdu.ac.in results. The students can check the BDU result with the help of their seat number.

The steps to check the semester results are:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bdu.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’

Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ section given there

Step 4: Log in with required details

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results

Step 8: Download the PDF for future reference

The students who have attempted the odd semester examination can check the results now at bdu.ac.in after logging into their account. Students need to provide their seat numbers to check the results, Jagran Josh stated.

The BDU result will contain details such as maximum marks and marks scored by a candidate in each subject, the name of the course, registration number, roll number, and so on.

BDU

Bharathidasan University (BDU) located in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu was established in the year 1982. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It offers various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), certificate, and professional courses and has departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.