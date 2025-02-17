MAH CET 2025 exam dates announced! Check now

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the exam dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2025 across various courses. The final schedule includes exams for BTech (Bachelor of Technology), LLB (Bachelor of Laws), MBA (Master of Business Administration), MCA (Master of Computer Applications), BDes (Bachelor of Design), and others.



The MHT CET 2025 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) is set to take place from April 19 to 27, while the PCB exams will be conducted from April 9 to 17. According to the schedule, the MAH MBA CET 2025 will be held from April 1 to 3, as stated by The Indian Express.



Registration for MEd (Master of Education), MPEd (Master of Physical Education), BEd (Bachelor of Education), and three-year LLB programmes is open until February 28. Candidates can complete their registration by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.



Meanwhile, the schedule for the MAH LLB three-year CET exam 2025 has been changed. The exam, which was originally set for March 20 and 21, will now take place on May 3 and 4 due to a clash with Mumbai University exams.



The Maharashtra LLB exam will consist of objective multiple-choice questions, each with four options, and there will be no negative marking. The exam will be conducted online and will last for a total of two hours. Questions will be available in both English and Marathi.