GATE Answer Key 2025 is out! Find your solutions now

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) answer key has been released.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee conducted the GATE exam on February 16, 2025. The morning session was conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 am, and the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The official information brochure said, “After the GATE 2025 examinations, candidates’ responses will be available in their account at GATE 2025 website, which can be downloaded. Answer keys for various GATE 2025 test papers will be displayed in GATE 2025 website,” stated a report by the Hindustan Times.

Steps to download IIT GATE 2025 answer key are:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, candidates can click on the link to download the GATE 2025 answer key

Step 3: Log in with credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the answer key for future reference

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the GATE exam on February 16 can download the unofficial answer keys released by the coaching centre and GATE preparation websites. GATE answer key 2025 is released for all subject codes in a PDF format, as stated by the Hindustan Times.

Furthermore, candidates will also be given the option to challenge the answer key on payment of a fee. “Evaluation of examination test papers will be finalised, and GATE 2025 results (score) will be announced,” the official information brochure informed.