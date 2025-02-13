NEET-SS 2024: FORDA requests cut-off date extension amid delays in PG tenures

In a formal letter addressed to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has requested an extension of the eligibility cut-off date for the NEET SS 2024 exam, scheduled for March 29 and 30, by 15 days.

The appeal highlights concerns over delayed academic tenures affecting numerous resident doctors.

In the letter to NBEMS, FORDA pointed out that several doctors from the NEET PG 2021 batch had joined their postgraduate courses late due to disruptions in the admission process.

A stray round of All India Quota counselling, conducted in May 2022, resulted in many postgraduate tenures concluding only after April 30, 2025. Under the current eligibility cut-off date, these doctors would be ineligible to appear for NEET SS 2024, potentially hampering their academic progression.

“The delay in their academic journey should not prevent them from appearing for the NEET SS 2024 exam,” the letter states.

FORDA argues that extending the cut-off date by 15 days — beyond the current deadline of March 30, 2025 — would provide affected doctors with a fair opportunity to advance in their careers without undue setbacks.

The association emphasised that the extension would ensure inclusivity while maintaining the broader timeline of the examination and counselling process. It further noted that such a move would alleviate the challenges faced by doctors who, due to circumstances beyond their control, risk being excluded from the exam.