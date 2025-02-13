NEET PG 2024: Maharashtra Round 3 counselling delay sparks anxiety; candidates move SC

Maharashtra’s NEET PG aspirants continue to face uncertainty as the state’s Round 3 counselling remains postponed, even as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) proceeds with the All India Quota (AIQ) stray vacancy round.

The delay has left students anxious about their admission prospects, prompting 75 candidates to approach the Supreme Court for intervention, reported Hindustan Times.

The selection list for Maharashtra’s NEET PG Round 3, initially scheduled for release on February 6, has been delayed due to the pending update on in-service candidates. Meanwhile, the MCC had instructed state counselling authorities to submit data on joined candidates by February 11, ensuring that those already holding seats are excluded from the AIQ stray vacancy round.

On February 12, the CET Cell revised the eligibility criteria, stating that candidates who did not join their allotted MCC Round 3 seats are ineligible for the AIQ stray vacancy round. However, those who simply “did not report” for MCC Round 3 remain eligible for state counselling.

Brijesh Sutaria, a parent activist, told Hindustan Times, “MCC’s latest notification allows candidates who didn’t report after AIQ Round 3 to still participate in state counselling. However, the CET Cell insists on following the Information Brochure guidelines. The pressing question is, when will Maharashtra’s Round 3 be declared? It has been 50 days since Round 2, and both students and parents are in the dark. The CET Cell is still waiting for data from NBEMS, further delaying the process.”

Sutaria further stressed that the prolonged uncertainty has disrupted the entire counselling system, leaving students unable to secure admissions or continue their jobs. He urged authorities to take immediate action to ensure a fair and transparent process.