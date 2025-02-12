RSMSSB CET graduation level 2025 results declared | Check your score NOW

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduation Level 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to view their results:

Visit the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the "Results" section on the homepage. Select "CET Graduation Level Result 2025." Enter your roll number and date of birth. Click "Submit" to view your result. Download and print a copy for future reference.

It is advised that the candidates carefully review details like the candidate’s name, father’s and mother’s name, Date of Birth (DOB), marks obtained, and other personal details in their results to ensure accuracy.

The CET Graduation Level 2025 exam was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024, across multiple centers in Rajasthan, as per a report by Money Control.

This qualifying exam serves as the gateway for various government job positions in the state. Those who pass will be eligible to apply for roles such as Constable, Patwari, Junior Accountant, Jailor, Supervisor, Platoon Commander, and Village Development Officer, among others.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSMSSB website.