JEE Main 2025: “We did what every parent does — support our child,” share MP State topper's parents

Majid Mujahid Husain, a resident of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 (Session 1) with an impressive score of 296 out of 300. Achieving a 99.99 percentile, he expressed gratitude to his parents and teachers for their unwavering support and guidance.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on Tuesday, February 11, with Husain securing the highest rank from Madhya Pradesh. Now, he has set his sights on clearing JEE Advanced and fulfilling his dream of becoming a skilled engineer, he said in an interview with IANS.

Husain shared that he had made up his mind to appear for JEE Main while still in Class X. After completing high school, he enrolled in a coaching institute to further his preparation.

"My parents allowed me to choose my subjects after Class 10, and I decided to pursue engineering. Initially, I started preparing on my own, but later, I joined a coaching centre for structured guidance," he told IANS.

Stressing the importance of time management, Husain explained that he dedicated seven to eight hours daily to studies while ensuring that all subjects received equal focus. He credited his parents and teachers for keeping him motivated and helping him stay disciplined throughout his preparation.

"I followed all the instructions and guidance given to me. Time management played a crucial role in my success, as it helped me cover the entire syllabus effectively," he added.

Husain’s mother, Sakeena Husain, emphasised the importance of allowing children to make their own academic and career choices. She encouraged parents to support their children rather than impose expectations on them.

"We did what every parent does — support our child — but we never pressured him. If he was feeling unwell or couldn’t focus on his studies on a particular day, we didn’t force him to study. Instead, we encouraged him to take a break, go outside, and play some sports," she said.

The JEE Main 2025 exam is being conducted in two sessions — January and April. The final merit list will be based on the best score obtained across both sessions. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility will be released along with the April session results.