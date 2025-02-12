Here's why this JEE topper is dead against overthinking

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, with 14 candidates achieving a perfect score of 100. Among them, Om Prakash, who secured a perfect score of 300 out of 300, advised aspirants to avoid overthinking and instead focus on learning from their mistakes.

"I have scored 300 out of 300. I worked hard for three years. I am happy with the results. I get continuous support from my parents," said Om Prakash, in an interview with ANI.

"Overthinking a bad result won’t help. Instead, identify your shortcomings. Take it as a lesson, get motivated by it and focus on future exams," he added.

Saksham Jindal, another high scorer with 295 out of 300, emphasised the importance of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books in his preparation.

"For the past two years, I’ve been preparing for JEE Advanced, but in the last month, I focused more on NCERT because many JEE Main questions come from it. Talking to my parents every day kept me motivated and stress-free. I am satisfied with my marks,” he said.

Jindal also advised students who could not clear the exam to relax, talk to their parents, and avoid unnecessary stress.

Exam Statistics and Demographics

The first session of JEE Main 2025 (BE/BTech) was conducted in January in a computer-based format across 13 languages.

A total of 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the exam, with 95 per cent attendance among registered applicants. The second paper (BArch/BPlanning) results will be announced later.

According to the NTA, Rajasthan had the highest number of top scorers, with five students achieving a perfect 100, followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with two each.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana each had one top scorer.

The number of male candidates appearing for the exam was almost double that of female candidates, with 8.3 lakh men and 4.2 lakh women taking the test. Additionally, one candidate from the third-gender category appeared.

JEE Main 2025 was conducted in 15 international cities, including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos, and Munich.

With session one results now out, students will focus on preparing for the next phase, including JEE Advanced, which serves as the gateway to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), added ANI.