TS TET 2024 results declared today! Here's how you can check

The Telangana Department of School Education declared the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 result, today, Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, reported Hindustan Times.



Examination details

The TS TET was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025, across two shifts:



Shift 1: 9.00 am to 11.30 am

Shift 2: 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm



The exam consisted of two papers:

- Paper 1: For candidates applying for teaching positions in Classes I to V

- Paper 2: For candidates applying for teaching positions in Classes VI to VIII



Both papers were of 150 marks each.



The provisional answer key was released on January 25, 2025, and the objection window was open until January 27, 2025, for candidates to raise concerns about the answer key. The final answer key was released alongside the results on February 5, 2025, after reviewing the objections by the expert committee.



How to check the results?

Here are the steps to follow to check your TS TET 2024 results



Step 1: Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to check TS TET 2024 results on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.



Important dates

- TS TET exam dates: January 2 to January 20, 2025

- Provisional answer key: January 25, 2025

- Objection window closing: January 27, 2025

- Final answer key and results: February 5, 2025

