Provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is OUT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key along with the question papers for JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the Paper 1 (Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/Bachelor of Technology (BTech)) exam can now check and challenge the answer key by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to check JEE Main 2025 Session 1 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the option to download the Session 1 provisional answer key

Step 3: Log in with the credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check the answer key displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the answer key for future reference

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key for Paper 1 (BE or BTech) can do so on the official website until February 6, 2025, at 11:50 p.m. Additionally, they will need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.



The notice reads, 'The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying non- refundable processing fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged…"



“The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 06 February 2025 (up to 11.50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode No Challenge will be accepted after 06 February 2025 (11.50 PM)," it added, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

To recall, JEE Main Session 1, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The Paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The second paper (Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)/Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)) was conducted in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6.30 pm).