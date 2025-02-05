Karnataka PMB results 2025 are out. Check now

The Paramedical Board (PMB) Karnataka has announced the PMB results 2025 for students who appeared in the annual examinations conducted in November 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, pmbkarnataka.org, using their registration or roll numbers.

Steps to check Karnataka PMB Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at pmbkarnataka.org.

The Karnataka Paramedical Board conducts these examinations annually for students pursuing various paramedical courses under its jurisdiction.

The PMB Karnataka results are crucial for students as they determine eligibility for admission into the next academic year.

For more information, students are advised to visit the official website.

The Paramedical Board, formed by the Government of Karnataka, has overall control over the government and private institutions running paramedical courses in the state. The main functions of the board are to grant affiliation, regulate admissions, and control the functioning of institutions running Paramedical courses concerning imparting quality education programmes and conducting examinations.

The objectives of the paramedical courses are to ensure the scientific training during study, thus the trainee acquires adequate knowledge and skill in his/her field.