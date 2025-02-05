BPUT Odisha declares results for odd semester | Details here

Recently, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) declared the odd semester results for various courses like MPharm (Master of Pharmacy), BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) and other exams. The Biju Patnaik University of Technology Result 2025 has been released online on the official website: bput.ac.in.

All students who participated in exams can check and download their BPUT results using the direct link provided below. To access the BPUT result 2025 pdf, students need to enter their roll numbers.

Steps to check BPUT results 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at bput.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ option

Step 4: Fill all the required details

Step 5: Click on ‘Download’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download for future reference

Located in Rourkela, Odisha, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) was established in 2002 and named after the former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).



Presently, BPUT has 137 colleges, both constituent and affiliated, with around 1,00,000 students. The disciplines include engineering and architecture, business management, computer studies and pharmacy. Several of these offer both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) studies, reported Jagranjosh.

