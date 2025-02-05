Bihar School Examination Board prohibits shoes, socks for inter exams from tomorrow

Earlier, the board allowed students to wear shoes and socks in the examination hall due to severe cold weather. However, after reviewing the situation, the board restored the dress code for the BSEB Bihar Board Examinations.

The notice in this regard read, "All concerned were informed through Notification No. - PR 30/2025 that in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 conducted from 01.02.2025 to 05.02.2025, the candidates were allowed to enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks and after 05.02.2025, this matter was to be reviewed again and a decision was to be taken as per the need."

"It is hereby informed that in view of the improvement in the weather, in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 to be held from 06.02.2025 to 15.02.2025, it will be strictly prohibited for the candidates to wear shoes and socks in the examination hall, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall," it added.

According to the official schedule, the Bihar Board Class XII exam is being held from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The exams are being conducted in two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.