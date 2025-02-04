NEET SS 2024 registration process begins today. Here are details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS 2024) today, Tuesday, February 4, on its official website, natboard.edu.in .



According to the schedule, the NEET SS exam will take place on March 29 and 30.



The last date to submit applications for NEET SS 2024 is February 24.



The National Medical Commission (NMC) decided to postpone the NEET SS 2024 last year because “admissions for the academic year 2021 for MD, MS, and DNB courses were held only between January and May 2022.”

All Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) courses, including those in private medical colleges, universities, deemed universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, will now be filled through NEET SS scores, reported The Telegraph.



Applicants should note that a NEET SS demo will be available on the official website starting March 20 to help aspirants become familiar with the computer-based test (CBT).



Here are some key dates

- Application start: February 4 at 3 pm

- Last date to register: February 24 by 11.55 pm

- Edit window for all candidates: February 27 to March 3

- Final edit window for correcting deficient or incorrect images: March 11 to 13

- Admit card release: March 25

- Exam date: March 29 and 30

- Cut-off and results: April 30



Contact for help

NBEMS Candidate Care Support: +91-7996165333

Helpline portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main