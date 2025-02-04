COMEDK UGCET 2025: Applications open; important dates here

The registrations for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) for the Undergraduate Entrance Test, or UGET 2025, have begun.

Interested candidates can now register on the official website comedk.org. Participating institutes use this exam for admission to undergraduate-level Engineering courses. The application deadline is March 15.

The important dates for the COMEDK-UCET 2025 exam are:

February 17: Mock test will be available online

April 11: The application edit window opens

April 14: The application edit window closes

April 30: Release of admit cards

May 10: COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE 2025 exam date

May 14: Provisional answer key release date

May 16: Last date for receiving challenges/objections to the provisional answer keys

May 21: Final answer key

May 24: Scorecards release date

The application fee for UGCET is Rs 1,950 + convenience charge/fee as applicable. For both UGCET and Uni-GAUGE exams, the application fee is Rs 3,200 + convenience charge/fee as applicable.



Additionally, the consortium has asked candidates to use their own devices for exam-related activities, stated a report by the Hindustan Times.

"It has come to our notice that even though COMEDK has cautioned them, some of the candidates are still depending upon third parties such as Internet Cafe, Education Consultants, random websites etc. for all COMEDK related activities, be it making application, downloading TAT or Rank cards, choice filling in the counseling and payment of fees. COMEDK again advises aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians against such third parties which may result in compromising your personal details which may fall into the wrong hands and you may incur financial loss,” it said in a notification.



“The candidates and their parents/guardians doing such activities by whatever means will be doing so at their own risk and consequences. COMEDK will not be liable for any loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly in this regard. COMEDK advises the candidates to bring these activities to thenotice of the concerned law enforcement authorities,” it added.